Shimla: Department of State Taxes and Excise in its campaign against illicit liquor, has detected 15 cases of violations of the Excise Act in various districts in the State in which 788 litres of illicit liquor, worth ₹4,53,290 has been seized during the past few days, stated Commissioner State Taxes and Excise, Yunus here today.

The Excise teams had conducted raids in around 687 suspected places in various districts.

Giving details Excise Commissioner said that 75 litres of illicit liquor has been seized in District Solan, six litres in Mandi, 28 litres in Kangra and 504 litres in Shimla.

In Mandi and Revenue district Nurpur the Excise teams have destroyed 65 litres and 110 litres of illicit local brew (Lahan) respectively in four different cases.

The department will continue such campaigns in future also to check illicit liquor, said Yunus, adding that the officers have been directed to keep strict vigil against any movement of illicit liquor and take action accordingly.