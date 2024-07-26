Shimla – In a move aimed at stabilizing its deteriorating financial situation, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has announced a significant increase in the cost of its concessional cards. Effective immediately, the prices for HRTC’s green, smart, and Samman cards will double from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100. Additionally, the validity of these cards has been reduced from two years to one year.

This decision marks a major shift in the fare structure for the corporation, which has been grappling with substantial financial losses. The new pricing policy is expected to have a considerable impact on the thousands of passengers who rely on these concessional cards for affordable travel.

For years, HRTC’s concessional cards have provided valuable discounts to residents of Himachal Pradesh. The green card offers a 25 percent discount, the smart card provides a 10 percent discount, and the Samman card grants a 30 percent discount. Discounts are based on the distance travelled, with some cards applicable for journeys up to 40 km and others extending to 70 km.

The increase in card prices and the reduction in validity are part of HRTC’s broader strategy to address its financial challenges. The corporation is currently facing a significant monthly loss of approximately Rs. 10 crore, which accumulates to an annual deficit of around Rs. 120 crore. By raising the cost of concessional cards and shortening their validity, HRTC aims to generate additional revenue and alleviate some of its financial strain.

The move has been met with disappointment from daily commuters and other regular passengers, who rely heavily on the discounted fares provided by these cards. For many, the increased cost and reduced validity will strain their travel budgets and could lead to a decrease in ridership.

In response to the changes, HRTC officials have emphasized that the adjustments are necessary to ensure the long-term viability of the corporation. Despite the immediate impact on passengers, the corporation hopes that these measures will help stabilize its finances and enable continued service improvements in the future.