Shimla: To ensure redressal of the grievances of the Congress party workers, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister announced to depute a cabinet minister at the Congress party Shimla office once a month.

CM Sukhu said that the move has been initiated in consultation with State congress President Pratibha Singh, adding that it would improve better coordination between the State Government and workers of the Congress Party including the general public.

The Chief Minister himself initiated this move by visiting Rajiv Bhawan today and met various delegations, party workers and common people who came from different parts of the State and listened to their grievances for about three hours.