Kargil – Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the world’s highest Shinkula Tunnel from Kargil today, marking a significant milestone in India’s infrastructural development. The event signified the commencement of construction work on the Shinkula Tunnel with the first blast at the North Portal towards Ladakh. The project is under the auspices of the Project Yojak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which was established just two years ago.

The Shinkula Tunnel will stretch 4.1 kilometers at an altitude of 16,580 feet. The tunnel aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, significantly enhancing strategic and civilian movement. The project, with an approved expenditure of Rs 1681 crore, is poised to be a game-changer for the region’s infrastructure.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the tunnel’s importance for national security and regional connectivity. “This strategically important tunnel will ease the Indian Army’s access to the borders with Pakistan and China,” he noted. The tunnel is expected to facilitate the movement of both military and civilian vehicles along the Manali-Kargil and Manali-Leh routes throughout the year, a significant improvement from the current situation where these routes are often impassable during winter.

Prime Minister Modi further emphasized the transformative impact of the project on the region. “Today, a new wave of development has been created in Ladakh as well, the work of construction of ‘Shinkun La Tunnel’ has started. Through the Shinkun La Tunnel, Ladakh will remain connected to the country throughout the year in every season. This tunnel will open a new path of new possibilities for the development of Ladakh and a better future. We all know how many difficulties the people of Ladakh face due to harsh weather. With the construction of the Shinkun La Tunnel, these difficulties will also be reduced. I specially congratulate my brothers and sisters of Ladakh on the start of work on this tunnel.”

RK Shah, Chief of the BRO Project Yojak, emphasized the project’s ambitious timeline. “The construction of this tunnel will be completed within three years,” he assured. Shah also pointed out the tunnel’s potential to provide substantial relief to the residents of Leh-Ladakh’s Zanskar Valley, offering them a safer and more comfortable route.

Project Yojak has previously completed a vital 9-kilometer-long tunnel in the country, showcasing its capability to handle significant infrastructural projects. The Shinkula Tunnel project, once completed, will stand as a testament to India’s engineering prowess and strategic foresight.

The completion of the Shinkula Tunnel will not only enhance connectivity but also boost tourism and economic activities in the region, bringing manifold benefits to the local population and the broader strategic interests of the nation.