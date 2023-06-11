In an effort to tackle the menace of liquor smuggling and adulterated liquor sale, the government of Himachal Pradesh has announced the implementation of a groundbreaking system that utilizes QR codes and holograms to identify genuine and counterfeit liquor. Starting in August, every bottle of liquor sold in the state will be required to carry a hologram linked to a QR code. The Excise Department has already initiated the process of creating new holograms for this purpose.

The introduction of a track and trace system will enable authorities to monitor each bottle of liquor from production to sale, ensuring the integrity of the product. By scanning the hologram and QR code with a mobile phone, consumers and authorities can ascertain the authenticity and quality of the liquor. This innovative system aims to maintain the purity of liquor in Himachal Pradesh and safeguard consumers against the risks associated with adulterated spirits.

To implement the new system, the Excise Department has initiated the selection process for companies capable of producing holograms. Tenders have been invited through the Electronics Corporation, with the chosen company set to be selected on July 1. Subsequently, the selected company will be responsible for manufacturing the holograms, which will be affixed to each bottle of liquor produced at the bottling plants.

The hologram, along with a QR code and barcode, will be placed on the liquor boxes to ensure enhanced security and traceability. Before the boxes are dispatched from the plant, the barcodes will be scanned, guaranteeing that the liquor is delivered to the correct depot. When the boxes reach the retail shops, they will be marked with batch numbers during the building process, providing information about the specific retail store or shop to which they are assigned.

Consumers purchasing liquor will also have the option to check the quality and authenticity of the product by scanning the QR code and hologram separately. The scan will reveal details such as the manufacturing location and date of the wine. This new system will serve as a powerful tool for the Excise Department to identify and apprehend purveyors of spurious liquor, effectively curbing the circulation of counterfeit alcohol.

The implementation of QR codes and holograms represents a significant step forward to check liquor smuggling and the sale of adulterated spirits in Himachal Pradesh. With this innovative system, consumers can have increased confidence in the quality of the liquor they purchase, while authorities can better safeguard public health and maintain the integrity of the state’s liquor market.