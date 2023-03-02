Shimla: Chief Minister asked for Himachal-specific prototype electric buses for the state, keeping in mind parameters like hilly terrain, loading capacity and luggage space.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh hold a meeting with the representatives of Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Companies held on Thursday, announcing to constitute of a committee to decide all the modalities and specifications for the prototype e-buses under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary.

He asked the companies to incorporate modern technology and ensure quality.

The Chief Minister reiterated the State Government’s commitment to providing the best and comfortable transportation services to the people of the State.

“the State Government is making earnest efforts to preserve and conserve the environment of the State and switching over to e-vehicles would be a milestone in this direction,” CM said and further added that to achieve the goal of making Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by the year 2025 and to reduce the carbon emission, the Government intends to replace the fleet of diesel buses of HRTC with electric buses in a phased manner and intends to ply e-buses on inter-district routes.