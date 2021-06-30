Shimla: Four districts have received deficit rainfall in the month of June, that include Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Remaining all districts received normal rainfall.

According to meteorological department the cumulative rainfall for the month June 2021 is 84.6 mm with the departure from normal rainfall (100.5 mm) of -16 % which is within normal range (-19 % to 19 %).

Rainfall received in Lahaul-Spiti was -50% departure from normal, while – 44 % Hamirpur, -34 % Kangra and -23 % Chamba.

The south-west monsoon in the state arrived on 13 June and the total rainy days over the state was 24 days in this month.

There were three active spells, which led to light to moderate rainfall over most of the days and heavy spells occurred on 3rd, 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th June.

The highest maximum temperature of 43.2 degree centigrade was recorded at Una on 9 June.