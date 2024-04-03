In a startling revelation, the Kangra district police have unearthed a significant cache of illicit liquor hidden within the premises of a closed government primary school in Gwal area, Baijnath. The operation led to the recovery of 230 boxes of illegal liquor, with an estimated value of Rs 15 lakh.

The discovery came following a tip-off received by the police, indicating clandestine activities taking place within the vicinity of the abandoned school building. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, law enforcement officials launched an investigation, leading to the confiscation of a large quantity of assorted liquor.

Kangra police have initiated legal proceedings in connection with the incident, with a resident of Mandi district implicated as a key suspect. The ongoing investigation aims to unravel the intricate details surrounding the possession and intended distribution of the seized contraband.

Commenting on the matter, SP Shalini Agnihotri emphasized the thoroughness of the investigative process. Every aspect of the case, including the potential implications during the electoral period, is under scrutiny as authorities seek to ascertain the motives behind the storage and dissemination of such a substantial volume of illegal liquor.

The discovery underscores the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in combatting illicit activities and maintaining law and order in the region. The seizure serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts required to curb the proliferation of illicit substances, particularly during sensitive periods such as elections.