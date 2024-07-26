Shimla – Former Union Minister and MP Anurag Singh Thakur has levelled strong accusations against the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, alleging that the party has consistently prioritized political interests over the welfare of the public. Thakur’s remarks come in the wake of the Chief Minister’s controversial boycott of the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi.

Thakur criticized the Chief Minister’s decision to abstain from the crucial NITI Aayog meeting, calling it a politically motivated move that undermines Himachal Pradesh’s interests. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always considered Himachal Pradesh his second home and has consistently prioritized the state’s interests. However, the Congress has repeatedly shown a preference for petty politics, compromising the state’s welfare,” Thakur said. “The Chief Minister’s decision not to attend the NITI Aayog meeting is not only unfortunate but also highly condemnable. It is a direct attack on the interests of Himachal Pradesh. I urge Sukhu ji to reconsider and attend this important meeting to raise the issues that matter to our state.”

Thakur also criticized the Congress government’s performance over the past 18 months, describing it as characterized by “anarchy, arrogance and injustice.” He accused the current administration of focusing on benefiting its own allies rather than addressing the needs of the public. “In just 1.5 years, Congress has accrued a debt of Rs. 25,000 crore, raising the state’s total debt burden to Rs. 95,000 crore. Instead of investing in public services, the government has closed down health institutions, schools and reduced benefits for labourers and schoolchildren. The Congress government’s actions have only served its friends, neglecting the broader needs of the public.”

Thakur highlighted the significance of the NITI Aayog meeting as a critical platform for discussing and securing financial assistance and projects for Himachal Pradesh. “By boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting, the Chief Minister is missing an important opportunity to present the state’s needs and secure support from the Central Government. This decision is not in the best interests of Himachal Pradesh,” Thakur said.

The former Union Minister called on the Chief Minister to respect the federal structure of governance and prioritize the state’s welfare over political considerations. “The Chief Minister should set aside political differences and participate in the NITI Aayog meeting with a focus on Himachal’s interests. Negative politics will not benefit the state,” Thakur asserted.