Police Find Liquor in Unused Building After Theft of 85 Boxes

Jawali — In a significant development in the ongoing investigation of a liquor theft case, the police have recovered 21 boxes of stolen English liquor from an empty building of the Jal Shakti Department. The recovery was made on Monday morning from a building constructed for the stay of employees at tube well number 15 in Dhasoli, Bharmad area, under the jurisdiction of the Jawali Police Station.

The building, which is part of a NABARD-funded project, has yet to be put into use, leaving it unoccupied and locked. However, thieves managed to break into the building and stash the stolen liquor inside. The theft occurred during the night of July 8-9, when 85 boxes of liquor were stolen from the Harnota liquor shop.

Police action, led by Station Incharge Pritam Singh Jariyal, was prompted by a tip-off from a local resident who reported seeing a person removing liquor from the building. Acting swiftly on the information, the police raided the site and recovered the 21 boxes of liquor. They also involved Junior Engineer Nirmal Singh from the Jal Shakti Department in the recovery process to ensure transparency.