Shimla – In a significant blow to illegal liquor operations, the State Tax and Excise Department revealed today that it has seized a staggering 52,440 litres of illicit liquor across various districts in the State. Excise Commissioner Yunus disclosed the department’s relentless efforts in curbing these unlawful activities, highlighting the deployment of 59 task force teams and flying squads strategically positioned throughout the state to enforce strict actions against illegal liquor operations.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the state, a total of 240,438 litres of illicit liquor have been confiscated, showcasing the department’s unwavering commitment to combating this menace. Collaborative efforts with nodal officers from neighboring states have bolstered these operations, targeting illicit liquor businesses within border areas and the state itself.

Recent operations uncovered 100 boxes of country liquor unlawfully stored in Chamba district, with provisions of the Excise Act, 2011 invoked for confiscation. Additionally, the South Zone Flying Squad intercepted 1,724 litres of liquor in Sirmaur district. Joint operations with local law enforcement resulted in the destruction of 1200 litres of illicit liquor extraction facilities in Dhelti village of district Bilaspur, underscoring the collective resolve to eradicate such activities.

Excise Commissioner Yunus emphasized the department’s vigilance in light of the forthcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting close collaboration with border state excise officials and the Himachal Police to prevent any illegal activities related to liquor in the State. Maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal liquor operations, the department promises continued vigilance and stringent actions in the future.

To enhance public participation in curbing such activities, a dedicated control room has been established in the state, ensuring round-the-clock surveillance. Citizens are encouraged to report instances of illegal liquor or freebies through various channels provided by the department, including a toll-free number, telephone number, WhatsApp, and an online platform, underscoring the department’s commitment to fostering a collaborative approach in combating illegal liquor operations.