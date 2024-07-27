New Security Measures: Himachal Pradesh University to Deploy Police and Install CCTV in Hostels

Shimla – Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is set to enhance the security and living conditions of its hostel residents with the introduction of digital identity cards and other significant measures starting this August. The Chief Warden’s office has announced that the portal for hostel applications is now open, with a deadline set for August 11.

In a strategic move to improve safety and maintain discipline within the hostels, HPU will issue digital identity cards to all students residing in hostels. These cards, when scanned, will provide comprehensive details about the student, including their department and the specific room they have been allotted. This digital transformation aims to streamline identification processes and ensure better monitoring of hostel activities.

Chief Warden Prof. R.L. Jinta led a critical meeting on Friday, focusing on curbing violent incidents in university hostels, particularly boys’ hostels, and fostering a better educational environment. The meeting saw the participation of officials from the Construction and Maintenance Board, wardens, the Security Officer, and non-teaching hostel staff. An action plan for the upcoming session was outlined, prioritizing enhanced security measures.

Key decisions from the meeting include the installation of CCTV cameras at newly identified strategic locations within the hostels. This move is expected to provide continuous surveillance and deter any potential misconduct. Additionally, to completely prevent unauthorized entry, the university will ensure the deployment of at least two police personnel and security staff at the entrance of each hostel.

The Chief Warden emphasized that strict action will be taken against students who violate hostel discipline. These comprehensive security measures are designed to create a safer and more conducive environment for academic pursuits.