In a strategic move to transform itself into a tourism powerhouse, Himachal Pradesh has set an ambitious target of attracting 5 crore annual tourists. This visionary goal was unveiled alongside an extensive infrastructure plan, reflecting the state’s commitment to becoming a premier destination for travellers seeking the allure of the Himalayas.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, spearheading this transformative initiative, has sanctioned a substantial budget of Rs. 13 crore for the development of heliports strategically located across the state. The chosen sites—Rakkad and Palampur in Kangra district, Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, and Chamba—will serve as pivotal hubs to enhance connectivity and elevate the overall tourism experience.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of improved air connectivity, particularly in light of the challenging geographical terrain that characterizes Himachal Pradesh. He asserted that the construction of heliports is not just a means to attract tourists but also a strategic move to benefit residents during emergencies.

The heliport development is an integral part of the state’s comprehensive infrastructure plan, designed to accommodate the anticipated influx of tourists. The investment aims to create a seamless travel experience, saving time and effort for visitors eager to explore the diverse landscapes and cultural richness of Himachal Pradesh.

As the state sets its sights on the 5-crore annual tourist target, the coupling of the ambitious infrastructure plan with heliport development signifies a holistic approach to tourism. Beyond the numbers, Himachal Pradesh envisions responsible and sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that the natural beauty and ecological balance of the region are preserved for generations to come.