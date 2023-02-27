Shimla: In a wake of the dry climate the State is experiencing due to insufficient snow and rains in the winter, the state Chief Secretary directed the departments to come out with a strategy to mitigate drought-like situations.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, in a meeting here today, took a detailed report of the present situation in all the districts from the concerned District Commissioners. He also reviewed the damages and loss caused to Agriculture and Horticulture departments due to scanty snow and rains throughout the State.

Saxena directed the Jal-Shakti department to collect information about the drinking water supply schemes likely to be hit due to insufficient rains. The Chief Secretary stressed for the preservation of traditional water bodies and the upkeep of them on priority.

Directions were issued to the officers of the forest department to be equipped with their men and machinery to face any situation due to forest fires during the coming summer season.

“The departments should work in close tie-up with the State Disaster Management department and should be ready to take timely appropriate action during any unforeseen calamities which may arise due to dry spell and the Deputy Commissioners should take regular meetings of the line departments”, said Saxena.

The Animal Husbandry department was directed to store sufficient fodder and water for the livestock.

The Chief Secretary also appealed to the people to avoid wastage of water and to use it judiciously.