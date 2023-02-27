Shimla: The SJVN awarded SJVN Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship to 75 meritorious students of Himachal Pradesh.

SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma awarded scholarship cheques of Rs 24,000 per annum each to the selected students of class 12th for the academic session 2021-22 in an award ceremony held at SJVN Corporate Headquarters, Shimla.

Nand Lal Sharma congratulated the students for their academic achievement and for securing the scholarship that will assist them to pursue higher education in the streams of their choice. Sharma said that 100 meritorious students of class 12th have been selected from CBSE, ICSE and State Education Board schools from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

SJVN is providing this financial support in ensuring equal educational opportunities to the students of urban, rural and even remotest tribal areas of the states. This year, 70 girl students have been awarded the scholarship with 55 girl students from Himachal Pradesh.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that to date SJVN has awarded 1894 merit scholarships under this scheme. 1188 students have completed their courses and the rest are pursuing their studies. The students are pursuing professional degrees and diplomas in reputed institutes of the country such as IITs, NITs, Medical Colleges, Law Universities and other Universities etc.

SJVN undertakes CSR and Sustainability initiatives through its registered trust ‘SJVN Foundation.’ SJVN Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship Scheme was launched in 2012. The selected students are paid a scholarship of Rs 2,000/- per month till completion of their course. Seats are reserved for the children of Project Associated families, Project Associated Areas and Project Associated Districts.

SJVN Foundation undertakes various initiatives under six verticals namely Health and Hygiene, Education and Skill Development, Infrastructure and Community Development, Sustainable Development, Promotion and preservation of local culture, heritage and sports and Assistance during Natural Calamities & Disasters.