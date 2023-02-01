Shimla: In a glaring revelation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister revealed that over 60 per cent of recruitment papers were leaked in Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in the last five years.

While interacting with media here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that CBI and Vigilance are probing the paper leak cases.

There have been many more revelations in the investigation, Sukhu said and the final investigation report of the paper leak case would be available in a day or two.

JOA (IT) Paper leak scam

Recently, in December 2022, JOA (IT) Paper leak scam made to headlines in the state. Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission’s (HPSSC) Junior Office Assistant (IT) postcode 965 exam was cancelled after a female officer of the recruiting commission was arrested for taking Rs 4,00,000 as a bribe to leak the paper.

The state government constituted SIT to probe the case. Employees of the Staff Selection Commission were arrested. The probe has also led to the former secretary of the Commission as it was reported that dozen of Government Job Entrance Exams papers were found at his residence as well.

Earlier, a Police Constable Recruitment paper scam had rocked the state and the government had to cancel the selection process. Yesterday only, the CBI had raided over 50 locations in seven states and confiscated important evidence.