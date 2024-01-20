Shimla – In a recent press conference, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed concerns surrounding the Joint Office Automation (IT) results, assuring that the government is diligently examining the legal aspects of the recruitment process. The Chief Minister expressed the government’s commitment to releasing the JOA (IT) results promptly.

“We are committed to soon declaring the results of JOA (IT) posts,” Sukhu stated during the media interaction, highlighting the government’s dedication to resolving the matter and announcing the outcomes of the recruitment process without delay.

Responding to a question about the inclusion of guest faculty in schools, the Chief Minister clarified that guest teachers would serve as a temporary solution to prevent any disruption in students’ studies. He emphasized that these teachers would be selected based on merit, and their services would be utilized only in instances where a teaching position remains vacant for an extended period due to transfers or the extended leave of a regular teacher.

Expressing regret over opposition criticism, Sukhu accused political rivals of misleading the youth and engaging in baseless criticism solely for media attention. He urged the public to understand the rationale behind the decision to employ guest teachers, emphasizing that it was a pragmatic measure to ensure the continued education of students in the face of staffing challenges.