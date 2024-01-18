Shimla – Candidates aspiring for the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) position, Post Code- 817, staged a protest outside the Secretariat on Thursday, intensifying their demand for the prompt declaration of results. The agitated candidates, hailing from various districts of the state, gathered in Shimla to voice their concerns and dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay.

Having battled the legal complexities for four years, the candidates recently received a favourable decision from the Supreme Court on the matter. The apex court had directed the government to release the results for 1867 posts of JOA (IT) and proceed with the appointment process. However, the candidates allege that the government has been sluggish in implementing the court’s decision.

Expressing their frustration, the candidates accused the government of misleading them, pointing out that despite nine public announcements by the Chief Minister promising the release of results, no concrete action has been taken so far. The delay has left the candidates in a state of uncertainty, with their patience wearing thin after years of legal battles and promises.

In a show of protest, the candidates surrounded the Secretariat, chanting slogans against the government and demanding a meeting with the Chief Minister. Despite their persistent efforts, the Chief Minister did not meet with the agitated candidates, leaving them in a state of disappointment.

The candidates have vowed to remain steadfast near the Secretariat until they secure a meeting with the Chief Minister and receive a concrete assurance regarding the timely release of the JOA (IT) results. The protest highlights the frustration and disillusionment among the candidates who have long awaited the outcome of their legal battles, only to be met with further delays from the government. The ball is now in the government’s court to address the concerns of these aspirants and uphold the commitment to release the results without any further delay.