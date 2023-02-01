January GST collection at ₹1,55,922 crore, 2nd highest ever

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded an 18 per cent increase in the collection of GST in the month of January.

The Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, Yunus informed here on Wednesday that the state has collected ₹503 crores in GST.

The GST collections in the current financial year up to January 2023 have reached ₹ 4556 crore against ₹ 3760 crore collected during the last financial year, which is 21 per cent more.

Excise Commissioner informed that the department has verified 11 lakh e-way bills during road checks being conducted in the current financial year. It remains committed to improving voluntary compliance with time-bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2023 is recorded ₹1,55,922 crore of which CGST is Rs 28,963 crore, SGST is Rs 36,730 crore, IGST is Rs 79,599 crore (including Rs 37,118 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,630 crore (including Rs 768 crore collected on import of goods).

GST Collection of January is the second highest ever.

The Government has settled Rs 38,507 crore to CGST and Rs 32,624 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of January 2023 after the regular settlement is Rs 67,470 crore for CGST and Rs 69,354 crore for the SGST.

This is for the third time, in the current financial year, GST collection has crossed Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark.