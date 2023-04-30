In the latest development in the HPSSC paper leak case, the Vigilance Department’s special investigation team (SIT) has registered another FIR. The case pertains to the exam conducted under post code 962 for the selection of clerks, and accused Sohan Lal has been booked in connection with the same.

This is the sixth FIR registered in the post code 962 secretariat clerk recruitment case, with five previous FIRs having been lodged against different post codes. So far, 19 accused, including Dr. Jitendra Kanwar, former secretary and HAS officer of the disbanded State Staff Selection Commission, and suspended senior assistant of the confidential branch Uma Azad, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The exam for the clerk recruitment was held in June 2022, and the commission received 1.08 lakh applications from across the state. The written test was conducted on 18 September 2022, followed by a typing test in November 2022 and an evaluation test in December 2022. However, the SIT has confirmed the paper leak of the recruitment exam, leading to a delay in the release of the merit list.

Sohan Lal, who used to run a dhaba near the Commission, is also facing a case against his wife, Shailja, who was arrested by the SIT. The court has scheduled a hearing on the bail application of the former secretary of the dissolved HPSSC on May 9.

The paper leak case has caused a stir in the state, and the SIT is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served. With the registration of another FIR, the investigation is expected to gather steam, and more arrests may be made in the coming days.