Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday that the results of written examinations for various post codes conducted by the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, which do not require vigilance inquiry, will be declared within a week. The Chief Minister also confirmed that the results of post-codes not requiring any vigilance inquiry will also be declared soon.

In addition, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the process of issuing a re-advertisement for the recruitment of Class-III post-codes, for which the Staff Selection Commission did not conduct the written test.

The Chief Minister reassured candidates that the state government is making decisions keeping in mind the interests of the youth, and age relaxation will be given to those who have already applied for the examinations for which the Staff Selection Commission had issued advertisements. The fees will also not be charged again for such candidates.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was disbanded after a series of irregularities and corruption charges. The state government then decided to conduct examinations for various post codes through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. The vigilance inquiry was initiated for several post-codes after allegations of irregularities and corruption were raised.