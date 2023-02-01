Budget 2023-24 fails to address Unemployment and inflation issues

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flayed the Union Budget 2023-24 and termed it disappointing and contrary to the expectation of the common masses.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today.

CM Sukhu claimed that the Union Budget 2023-24 was a mere artful trickery to achieve the desired ends.

“There is nothing in Union Budget 2023-24 for any section of the society viz: middle class, poor, youth and farmers,” Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu quipped and further claimed that the Budget has failed to address the serious issues such as inflation and unemployment.

“The budget lacks the vision on employment sector, no mention of urban employment and farmers also ignored in the Union Budget 2023-24 as there was no mention of subsidies on the farming tools or fertilizers,” said the Chief Minister.

Himachal’s major projects were also ignored in the Union Budget 2023-24, said CM.

“There is no allocation of funds for expansion of the rail infrastructure and National Highways and no mention of reimbursement of GST since June 2022 in the Budget to the small hill States revealing Budget 2023-24 true face,” Sukhvinder Singh said.

Finding loops in Income Tax slabs, Himachal CM termed the Budget 2023-24 pro-rich. “Centre Government should stop this soap opera being repeated since 2014,” Himachal Chief Minister advises Union Government.

The Union Government has lost its only opportunity to fulfil its poll announcements, Sukhu claimed.