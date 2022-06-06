Shimla: The State Cabinet meeting on Monday gave its consent to Himachal Pradesh Drone Policy, 2022.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Policy envisions creating a holistic Drone ecosystem built upon the foundation of Governance and Reforms Using Drones (GARUD). It aims to harness digital sky opportunities through institutional linkages with the National Education Policy, 2020, H.P. Industrial Investment Policy, H.P. Start-up/Innovation Scheme, National Skill Qualification Framework for ensuring the future readiness of students and empowering them to access the job opportunities embedded in the Drone Sector.

The Drone Policy is also aimed to propagate the use of drones and drone-enabled technology for the creation of employment opportunities and economic prosperity in the State.

The Cabinet gave its approval for Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy-2022 which envisages creating an efficient and sophisticated logistics ecosystem to support the State’s industrial growth by strengthening institutional support through inter-departmental coordination in planning implementation and monitoring of policies and measures affecting the logistics industry.

It also aims at strengthening the logistics infrastructures of the State by promoting investment from the private sector to develop Inland Container Depot, Common Facility Centers, Integrated Cold Chain, Logistics Parks, Truck Terminals, Air Cargo Facilities, Quality Testing Labs, Integrated Cold Chain etc.