Auction Recorder Recruitment Exam Paper Leaked, FIR Lodged

The issue of paper leaks in recruitment exams conducted by the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission continues to make waves. The latest incident involves the leakage of the question paper for the Auction Recorder recruitment exam in Himachal Pradesh, adding to the growing list of compromised exams. Notably, Nitin Azad, the son of Senior Assistant Uma Azad, who works in the confidential branch of the Selection Commission and is already under arrest, emerged as the top scorer in this recruitment examination.

The exam faced a serious breach of security when the question paper was leaked prior to the scheduled examination. The leak came to light thanks to the efforts of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the state government, which successfully exposed the incident.

Consequently, an FIR has been filed against Dr Jitendra Kanwar, the former secretary, as well as Uma Azad and Nitin Azad. Uma Azad has been suspended from her position and is currently in judicial custody.

Initially, the Auction Recorder recruitment process advertised six positions, with an additional three posts added later. Following the recruitment test, nine individuals were selected and offered positions. Nitin Azad achieved an exceptional score of 71.73, securing the top rank in the state. However, he later declined the job offer after a brief period.

Interestingly, Nitin Azad also appeared in the recruitment test for the Market Supervisor position under postcode 977, where he once again displayed impressive performance by securing the fifth position in the state with a score of 70.50, ultimately being selected for the job. Vigilance authorities suspected that the question papers for both these examinations may have been compromised. Acting on these suspicions, the SIT conducted an investigation, which conclusively proved the leakage of the question paper for the auctioneer recruitment exam. Consequently, the SIT has initiated legal proceedings against Dr. Jitendra Kanwar, the former secretary, as well as Uma Azad, the suspended senior assistant and Nitin Azad.