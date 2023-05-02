Ravi Kumar was accused of illegally obtaining a government job through a question paper leak

Hamirpur: The Himachal Pradesh Government has terminated the services of Ravi Kumar, Traffic Inspector of the State Transport Department, following allegations that he illegally obtained his job through a question paper leak. Kumar participated in the recruitment examination for six posts of Traffic Inspector held on 22 August 2021, and was found to have received the question paper from suspended senior assistant Uma Azad and her sons Nikhil Azad and Nitin Azad. After passing the exam, Kumar was appointed by the State Transport Department in the RTO office of District Kangra.

However, in March 2023, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government exposed the paper leak of the traffic inspector recruitment exam. On March 30, 2023, a case was registered against Kumar and the Azads at Vigilance Police Station Hamirpur. Kumar was subsequently arrested and spent time in police remand and judicial custody before being released on bail.

Despite his release, Kumar’s services have now been terminated by the State Transport Department, due to being in jail for more than 48 hours and facing serious charges. He may appeal the decision within 45 days. The scandal has raised concerns about the recruitment process in Himachal Pradesh, and the government has promised to take strict action against those involved in illegal activities.