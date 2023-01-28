Shimla: To make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by 2025, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought financial assistance from the National Agriculture Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) in the electric mobility sector.

The Chief Minister, in a meeting with senior officers of NABARD, apprised that the present State Government was focusing on shifting from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles in a phased manner to reduce carbon emissions. And the Govt would submit a concept paper within a week and subsequently a DPR will be prepared in this context.

“Switching to electric vehicles will mitigate climate change and make Himachal Pradesh a green state, resulting in an increase in the influx of tourists,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Sukhu asked NABARD to provide financial assistance for developing marketing infrastructure, food processing units, electric mobility, and solar power projects.