The Department of Transport has announced the reintroduction of a revised e-auction process for the issuance of fancy registration numbers for vehicles. The decision comes after Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri directed the department to enhance the security measures of the e-auction system to prevent fake applications.

In the first phase, the revised system will be implemented in the Baijnath and Shimla Registration Transport Authorities (RTA), followed by the respective RTAs across the state after successful testing.

According to Anupam Kashyap, the Director of Transport, interested applicants can now apply for fancy registration numbers through the e-auction system from Monday to Saturday. A registration fee of Rs. 2000 must be deposited during the application process. The results of the e-auction for registration numbers will be automatically declared after 5 PM on Sundays.

In a new development, applicants must also deposit a 30% security amount of the minimum registration fee in advance, subsequent to successful registration. It is important to note that this security amount will be non-refundable if the applicant fails to obtain the desired registration number. In such cases, the concerned fancy number will be made available for e-auction again.

The revised e-auction system aims to streamline the process of allotting fancy registration numbers, ensuring transparency, and preventing fraudulent activities. The introduction of a security deposit requirement adds an additional layer of commitment for applicants and aims to deter frivolous registrations.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the terms and conditions of the revised e-auction system before participating to avoid any misunderstandings regarding the security deposit and subsequent refund policies.