Palampur: Agriculture University Palampur felicitated Padma Shri Nek Ram Sharma. Sharma is being recognized as ‘University Krishi Doot’.

Nek Ram Sharma is playing a vital role in popularising organic farming and has been associated with the agriculture university scientists and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Mandi for the last twelve years.

Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary congratulated Nek Ram Sharma for being selected for the prestigious national award and also lauded his achievements in the conservation and propagation of traditional crops including millets.

Prof Chaudhary said that Nek Ram Sharma has inspired and motivated farmers of the State and neighbouring states to conserve and grow such crops. He is also popularizing organic and natural farming.

Padma Shri Nek Ram Sharma expressed gratitude to the agriculture university Palampur scientists for their guidance.