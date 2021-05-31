Nahan: Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested three persons with 303 kg ganja worth crores in Paonta Sahib, district Sirmaur.

The accused have been identified as Kader Ali, Yusuf Ali and Tohid Ali, all residents of Paonta Sahib.

According to the reports, police received a tip that a huge contraband of illicit drug is being brought into the state via Uttarakhand. Police went on a high alert as soon as it received the tip and set up a check post near Puruwala on Bhangani-Paonta Sahib Road.

At around 2:30 AM on Monday police saw a truck coming from Bhangani towards Paonta Sahib. Police stopped the truck for checking. During the checking police found the contraband and the accused were arrested immediately.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmaur Dr Khushal Chand Sharma confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation. He said that the market value of the contraband is around two to three crores rupees.