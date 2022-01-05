Solan: After failing to appear before the court despite several summonses, a Solan Court has declared wife and daughter of the chairman Rajkumar Rana of a Manav Bharati University proclaimed offenders.

The wife and daughter of Manav Bharati University chairman Rajkumar Rana were booked in the case in March 2020, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had moved an application to have them declared proclaimed offenders.

Also Read: Fake Degree Scam

A Special Investigation Team had issued two non-bailable warrants in the case for Rajkumar Rana’s wife Ashoni Kanwar and daughter Aaina Rana after investigators couldn’t find them at their residential addresses.

However, both hadn’t responded to summons given to them at their known addresses.

Rajkumar Rana’s wife Ashoni Kanwar and daughter Aaina Rana are also trustees at the University. Both are accused of having bought properties by misappropriating money from the university.

Also Read: Private Universities in Himachal involved in Fake Degrees scandal

A fake degree scam was unearthed in February 2020 when an anonymous letter to UGC, claimed of issuing fake degrees in Himachal Pradesh. It was reported that the Manav Bharti university had sold their degree since 2009.

In its investigation, police had found the university’s involvement in selling fake degrees and even Enforcement Directorate had attached property worth Rs. 194.17 Cr. of its Chairman and family.