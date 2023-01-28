Shimla: Prioritizing to implement flagship schemes of the government, the state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed Deputy Commissioners to identify land for helipads, EV Charging Stations and Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding schools by 10th February.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued these directions while chairing the video-conference meeting with all the deputy commissioners here today.

CM Sukhu said that to accomplish the status of the Green State, and reduce carbon emissions, the government has decided to prioritise the mobility of electric vehicles in the State, besides stressing to introduce air connectivity by constructing heliports in each district near district headquarters, CM further added.

He said that the Airport Authority of India has appointed a consultant for the same and he may be consulted while making the norms. The land may be transferred in the name of the concerned department without delay, directed by the Chief Minister.

For setting up electric charging stations, the Chief Minister directed DCs to identify the land should and transfer the same to the Transport department y 10 February, stated the Chief Minister.

The government would set up the electric charging stations, at a feasible distance, way-side four-lanes, National highways and other major district roads and the district administration should accomplish the task assigned well in time, said he. He also directed the officials of the State electricity board for proper load augmentation for charging stations.

For the recently announced Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools, CM also directed Deputy Commissioners to identify around 50 bighas of land within a perimeter of four to five kilometres from the district, Tehsil or sub-divisional headquarters.

He said that the deputy commissioners would be the Nodal officers for the entire process and should positively submit the report by the 10th of February.