Manali: A newly wedded couple from Uttar Pradesh has been killed after a vehicle (UP 94 AA 6068) they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on Chandigarh-Manali Highway.

The deceased are Rohit Kaushik (23) and his wife Mansi Kaushik (23), residents of district Lalitpur, UP.

The accident occurred on Friday at 17 Miles near Manali after a driver lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a truck.

The collision was so intense that the couple died on the spot. Police reached the spot and took the dead bodies to Civil Hospital, Manali for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation.