Shimla: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket in a private hotel in Shimla.

The accused have been identified as Ram Balak, resident of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, Manish Kumar, resident of Fazilka, Punjab, Vikram and Rajveer, residents of Sriganganagar, Rajasthan.

According to reports, police received a tip that a sex racket is being operated in a private hotel near Cart Road, Shimla.

Taking immediate action, police raided the hotel on Thursday night and caught the accused red-handed. Police also rescued three girls who have been sent to Nari Niketan.

4 arrested, 3 women rescued after prostitution racket busted in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/MxIH2v747P — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) August 19, 2022

Police also recovered mobile phones, cash and some explicit material from the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. She said that the whole racket was being operated online and the four accused used to bring the girls from Chandigarh to Shimla. She said that the accused will be presented in court.