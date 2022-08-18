Shimla: Over 100 apple growers were court arrested for violating section 144 at the Shimla Mall road during ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ held under the banner of Samyukt Kissan Manch.

The apple growers staged a protest on Wednesday around 2:00 PM during which they raised slogans against the state government over anti-farmer policies. The apple growers were detained by police and were taken to Boileauganj police station.

Convener, Samyukta Kissan Manch Harish Chauhan said that the state government has betrayed the apple growers of the state.

He said that it was decided that the state government will constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni to fix and check apple procurement prices at private CA stores, so, how can Adani Agro Fresh announce its rate list.

He said that rates announced by the company are very low as compared to the hike in the prices of apple packaging material. He said that the government is working under the pressure of big corporate houses.

Orchardists have been making various demands including rolling back the decision of implementing GST on cartons and trays.

CPM leader and Theog’s Legislator Rakesh Singha who was also present during the protest said that there is a nexus between the government and private companies. He warned the government not to take the demands of apple growers lightly and said that the orchardists will not step back until the government fulfills their demands.