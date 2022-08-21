Shimla: “Alumni of any institution are the source of inspiration to new students as their achievements and accomplishments set an example for everyone to imitate,” BJP National president and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda said while addressing the ‘Alumni Meet-2022’ of Himachal Pradesh University.

Nadda said that the alumni meet was an exceptional occasion to reinforce the bonds of alumni with their alma mater, where they can share their memories, experiences and accomplishments. He said that he also has very sweet memories of his days as a student of this University.

The National BJP President also remembered his teachers and fellow students and shared his experiences and memories of the University. He said that it was an arduous task to stand and perform at this stage of the University. He said that this University was the pulse of State politics. He also shared his experiences as a student leader with Rakesh Singha.

The BJP National President advised students to set their goals and try to identify the talent hidden in them. He said that one must utilize the talent for the larger interest of society.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that student days were the best days in one’s life. Jai Ram Thakur said that the University during the last 53 years has had great achievements and has been accredited as an ‘A’ grade university.

Vice-Chancellor Himachal Pradesh University Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal while welcoming alumni said that this was a historic decision not only for the alumni but also for the University to honour its old students who have excelled in different fields.

Padam Bhushan awardee noted film actor Anupam Kher said that this small-town Shimla taught him to dream and dream big. While nostalgically remembering his college days, he said that one who can dream can achieve and the only thing required was faith in self and respect towards parents and the nation.

MLA Rakesh Singha and MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also shared their experiences of their student days, particularly their days spent at the University.

President Alumni Association Prof. P.K. Ahluwalia presented a vote of thanks.

JP Nadda, Padam Bhushan awardee noted film actor Anupam Kher and Padam Shree awardee Director AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria, were honoured with the ‘Alumni of the Year’ award.

The University presented ‘Distinguished Alumni Award’ to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Rakesh Singha and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Judges of HP High Court Vivek Singh Thakur, C.B Barowalia and Susheel Kukreja, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg, Chairman HP Scheduled Castes Commission Virender Kashyap, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, former Advocate General Sharwan Dogra, former Advocate General R.K.Bawa, Justice D.K. Sharma, MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan, MLA Subhash Thakur, MLA Narender Thakur, MLA Rakesh Jamwal, MLA Sanjay Awasthi, MLA Reena Kashyap, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, Vice Chairman Disaster Management Board Randhir Sharma, Vice Chairman HRTC Vijay Agnihotri, Media Advisor to Chief Minister Haryana Amit Arya, former Vice Chancellors of HP University Prof L.R.Verma, Prof. Sunil Kumar Gupta, and Prof ADN Bajpai, Prof. Ranveer Chand Sobiti, former Pro VC HPU Prof. N.K. Sharda, Maneesh Sharma, Prof C.L. Chandan, Prof. Shashi Kumar Dhiman, Prof. D.D. Sharma, Dr. Rachna Gupta, Dr. Jagat Ram, Padam Shree Dr. Umesh Bharti, Dr. Lal Singh, Him Chaterjee, Geeta Kapoor, Prof. Kumar Krishan, Dr. Rekha Vashith, Munakshi Chaudhry, Sonia Sharma, Dr. Ajay Shrivastva, Nardev Singh, Dr. Ramesh Sharma, senior journalists Rakesh Lohumi, Dr. Ashwani Sharma, Dr. Pratibha Chauhan, Mukesh Rajpoot, Archna Phull, Gaurav Bisht, Pawan Sharma and Prakash Bhardwaj, Sonia Sharma, Dhara Saraswati etc.