Mandi: As many as 5 persons were killed and 15 others are missing in a landslide and a flash flood triggered by torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district during the last 24 hours.

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in many parts of the state triggering flash floods. Mandi district is so far worse affected by the rain. As per official information, 5 persons have died and 15 persons are missing following flash floods in two locations (Shegli and Kashang villages) in Mandi district.

The local administration was facing difficulty accessing flood-affected Shelgi village where the road was blocked from both sides.

The HRTC bus stand at Dharampur has been submerged in water.

Due to landslides, Mandi-Kullu Road via-Kataula was blocked since Friday night, while landslides on Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Kullu have also disrupted vehicular traffic.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over colossal losses to lives and properties due to the torrential rains.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administrations to immediately ensure relief, rescue and rehabilitation work in the affected areas.

“Teams of NDRF and State forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been trapped/ stuck under the debris,” CM informed.