The arrest of an Assistant Professor over an allegedly forged Class XII certificate has triggered serious questions about the recruitment and verification system at Himachal Pradesh University.

As per information, the recently appointed assistant professor in the Department of Public Administration has been booked for cheating after his senior secondary certificate was found to be fake during document authentication. The complaint was filed by Registrar Gian Sagar Negi after discrepancies surfaced during official record verification.

According to university officials, the faculty member was appointed on September 28, 2024, following a recruitment process described as duly conducted. However, months later, on February 18, 2025, when he submitted his academic documents for formal verification, the university forwarded them to the concerned School Education Board for authentication. It was during this scrutiny that irregularities were reportedly detected in the Class XII certificate.

Officials said the board flagged inconsistencies in the document. Upon re-verification, the certificate was found to be forged. The university then asked the professor to produce original certificates. Instead, he allegedly resubmitted downloaded copies, further raising suspicion about the authenticity of his academic record.

Registrar Negi stated that it remains unclear how the accused managed to pursue higher education and secure an appointment at a state university if his foundational qualification itself was fabricated. The remark has intensified debate over how such documents passed initial screening during recruitment.

Following confirmation of forgery, the university lodged a formal police complaint. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation is underway.

The university has also issued a show-cause notice to the accused. The matter will be placed before the Executive Council for approval of termination, after which his services are expected to be discontinued.

The case has sparked wider concern within academic circles. If a forged Class XII certificate could escape detection until after appointment, it raises uncomfortable questions about background checks, document scrutiny, and accountability mechanisms in higher education institutions.