With an eye on the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has initiated a series of strategic moves to consolidate the party’s organizational structure. A key step in this direction was his recent visit to former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar—senior leaders who have played pivotal roles in shaping the BJP in the state.

Nadda’s outreach comes just days after Dr. Rajiv Bindal officially took charge as BJP state president for the third time, on July 1. Political observers view these back-to-back developments as the beginning of BJP’s early groundwork to reclaim power in the next Assembly elections. The party leadership appears focused on unity, coordination, and setting a clear direction after narrowly missing victory in 2022.

The 2022 Assembly elections saw BJP lose to Congress by a vote share margin of just 0.9%. BJP secured 43% of the votes, compared to Congress’s 43.9%, falling short by only 37,974 votes. In three crucial constituencies—Bhoranj, Sujanpur, and Shillai—the party lost by margins of less than 400 votes. These narrow defeats highlighted the need for better coordination and grassroots mobilization.

Nadda’s meetings with Dhumal and Shanta Kumar are being seen as efforts to bridge generational gaps within the party, energize the cadre, and bring internal alignment ahead of a major electoral battle. By including Bindal in the political outreach, the BJP is sending a clear message that both the state and national leadership are working in tandem to strengthen the party’s base.

The BJP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has further fueled confidence within the organisation. The party secured 56.29% of the votes across the state, significantly ahead of Congress’s 41.57%. BJP won all four Lok Sabha seats.

These results have been interpreted within the party as a mandate against the Congress government’s performance and an opportunity to build momentum well ahead of 2027.

In his first speech as state BJP president, Dr. Bindal set the tone by calling for the ousting of what he termed a corrupt and mismanaged Congress regime. His appointment and Nadda’s follow-up meetings indicate a coordinated strategy to regain political ground.

Nadda’s effort to reach out to veteran leaders and activate all factions within the party structure is being seen as a masterstroke in internal coordination. The BJP, known for its strong organizational backbone, appears to be gearing up early for the next big contest in Himachal Pradesh.