Shimla: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour across the State today.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya unfurled the national flag and took the salute of march past at the state-level Republic Day function held on the historic Ridge.

The Governor inspected the parade and took salute from an march past, led by Parade Commander Capt. Dheeraj Saini from 2 Naga Regiment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present on the occasion.

The march past was presented by the contingents of army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, SSB Jawans, ex-servicemen state police, Home Guards and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, National Service Scheme Cadets etc. A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the occasion. Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments also formed a part of the Republic Day celebration.

A skit based on the development activities and welfare schemes of the state government performed by the artists of Information and Public Relations and skit by cyber cell of Police Department were the special attractions to the audience. A drill performance by Naga Regiment was lauded by one and all.

Tableau of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board was given the first prize. The Governor also honoured Dr. Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Shimla for his best performance in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.