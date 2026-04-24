Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has introduced a new admission system for its part-time PhD programme, creating a separate track aimed at accommodating more research scholars without disturbing the existing seat quota.

Under the revised framework, admissions to the part-time PhD programme will be conducted independently of the regular PhD process. The seats offered under this category will be treated as additional and will not be counted within the university’s sanctioned intake. This move is expected to increase research opportunities while maintaining the current capacity of regular PhD admissions.

The programme has been designed specifically for working professionals, with eligibility linked to their experience. Teachers and researchers in permanent positions must have at least three years of experience, while those serving on a contractual or guest basis require a minimum of five years. Similarly, candidates associated with Research and Development organisations, Public Sector Undertakings, or other recognised institutions must also meet the five-year experience criterion. For professionals from other sectors, a minimum of seven years of work experience has been made mandatory.

Despite the introduction of a separate admission track, the selection process will remain aligned with that of the regular PhD programme. However, certain categories of candidates have been granted exemption from the entrance test under defined conditions. In such cases, departments will conduct interviews based on a 30-mark evaluation system, assessing parameters such as professional experience, NET/JRF qualification, research proposal, and its presentation and defence.

The university has also made it compulsory for applicants to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer. This certificate must clearly state that the candidate will be allowed sufficient time and leave to pursue coursework and research.

HPU has clarified that research work under the part-time programme can be carried out either on campus or at the candidate’s workplace. Those opting for the latter will have to provide proof of adequate research facilities at their place of work.

Importantly, the university has stated that there will be no difference between degrees awarded under part-time and full-time PhD programmes. Both will follow the same academic standards, ensuring equal recognition and value.

Officials believe the initiative will help bring experienced professionals into the research ecosystem, strengthening academic output while allowing candidates to continue their careers alongside doctoral studies.