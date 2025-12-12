Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has invited applications for 194 vacant PhD seats across 29 departments, with the online admission process now underway. The last date to apply is December 22, and candidates can submit their forms through the university website.

This year’s admissions will take place under the revised PhD Regulations 2025, which were recently approved by the Academic Council and uploaded on the university portal. Under the new rules, no entrance examination will be held, and only CSIR-UGC JRF/NET qualified candidates are eligible to apply.

The university will follow a merit-based selection system, allocating 70 marks to the NET score and 30 marks to the interview. HPU has made eligibility criteria, instructions, and detailed guidelines available online for applicants.

As per the official notification, the highest number of seats are in Law (18), Chemistry (17), English (17) and Education (17). Other departments include Mathematics (12), Management (9), Biotechnology (8), Physics (8), Computer Science (7), Tourism (6), Hindi (6), Sanskrit (6), Public Administration (6), Physical Education (15), Economics (4), Geography (4), Microbiology (5), Forensic Science (5), Political Science (5), History (3), Commerce (3), Visual Arts (2), Sociology (2), Environmental Science (2), Bioscience (Botany – 2, Zoology – 2), Rural Development (1), Social Work (1), and Journalism and Mass Communication (1).

The university has continued the superannuation quota seats, reserved for the children of HPU teachers and employees, across various departments. All admissions will be granted through regular/full-time mode.

Meanwhile, the university is also working on introducing part-time PhD programs from 2026, in line with UGC regulations. Officials said the rules and conditions for part-time PhD admissions are expected to be finalised by March next year, after which the policy will be notified.