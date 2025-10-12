Shimla – On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, BJP National President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will lay the foundation stone of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Office building on Airport Road near Tutu in Shimla on October 18. The new office is expected to strengthen the party’s organisational base in Himachal Pradesh and serve as an inspiring center for workers in the years ahead.

A meeting to review the preparations for the ceremony was held today at the BJP State Office in Shimla under the chairmanship of State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal. Senior party officials and workers attended the meeting. Dr. Bindal said that the new building will symbolise the organisation’s values of unity, service, and dedication. Committees have been formed to oversee arrangements, including reception, transportation, accommodation, and security.

Speaking to the media, Chopal MLA Balbir Verma said that the day will be a proud moment for BJP workers across the state. He informed that workers are making all-out efforts to ensure the success of the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Verma added that the new office is being constructed keeping in mind future needs so that it becomes a modern, convenient, and motivating center for party activities. He said that this event on Dhanteras will further strengthen the BJP’s spirit of unity, discipline, and service in Himachal Pradesh.