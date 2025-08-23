Shimla: Getting land records in Himachal Pradesh is set to become easier as the state government has decided to make jamabandi services fully online with digital signatures of Patwaris. The decision was taken during a Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led cabinet meeting held at the Vidhan Sabha premises on Friday.

Currently, people can download jamabandi online, but to update it, they have to visit the Patwari’s office for manual signatures and entries in red ink. With the new system, this physical process will be eliminated. Citizens will be able to apply on the e-district portal, after which the Patwari will update the record and affix a digital signature.

To avail this facility, applicants will have to pay a nominal fee of ₹50 along with the application. “This step will bring transparency and convenience as people will no longer need to visit Patwar offices,” said a government spokesperson.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi informed that all revenue records in the state are being digitised. “We are working to make jamabandi, intakal, and musabi completely available online. The process is underway and will ensure ease of access for citizens,” he said.

Digitisation of Land Records – A Long-Pending Reform

The digitisation of land records in Himachal Pradesh has been underway for years under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). Traditionally, land transactions involved manual entries by Patwaris, leading to delays, errors, and in some cases, disputes and corruption. By introducing digital signatures and making the process completely online, the state government aims to reduce middlemen, speed up transactions, and bring transparency.

Once fully implemented, this system will also help in quicker verification during property sales, bank loans, and court cases related to land disputes. Farmers and rural residents, who often travel long distances to Patwar offices, will particularly benefit from this facility.