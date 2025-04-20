Shimla | BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Himachal Pradesh government of financial mismanagement, administrative failure, and playing politics to cover up its incompetence. Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Nadda said that while the Modi government has consistently provided funds and infrastructure support to Himachal Pradesh, the Sukhu government has failed to deliver on the ground.

“The Centre has fulfilled every responsibility—whether it was setting up AIIMS, IIM, triple IT, constructing roads under PMGSY, or providing ₹1,782 crore in disaster aid—but the state government has not even been able to allocate land for several projects. What excuse do they have now?” Nadda questioned.

He said that Chamba district, selected as an Aspirational District in 2018, has shown commendable progress in education, health, and agriculture under central schemes, but further improvement is being hindered by the lack of coordination and initiative from the state government. “The Modi government is ready to assist wherever needed, but the Congress regime is in a Kumbhakarani sleep,” he remarked.

Nadda expressed concern over the poor implementation of health infrastructure projects, stating that not a single critical care block or integrated public health lab approved by the Centre has been completed. “The Central Government sanctioned medical colleges, nursing blocks, and ₹225 crore for a bulk drug park in Baddi. But this is the only state which returned funds meant for the Medical Device Park, citing incapability,” he said.

Targeting the Sukhu government on financial irregularities, Nadda said, “The Congress government is one of the most corrupt and mismanaged governments in Himachal’s history. On March 31, when the treasury is normally open late to meet fiscal targets, it remained shut. This shows the financial collapse under Congress’s rule.”

He also raised questions over advertising expenditures. “Newspapers like the National Herald, which are not even printed, have received advertisements worth crores. Shamelessly, the Chief Minister says, ‘This is my paper, I’ll pay.’ Is this governance?” he asked.

Highlighting the Centre’s support, Nadda said that for the financial year 2025, ₹11,806 crore has been allocated to Himachal Pradesh. This includes ₹8,915 crore received under tax devolution by January 10, ₹13,285 crore in grants and aid, ₹1,050 crore for capital investment and digitisation, and ₹2,700 crore in the railway budget.

Despite all this, Nadda said, the state government has not distributed compensation to Bilaspur farmers for acquired land and is not acquiring new land either. “They are just running the government on WhatsApp and blaming the Centre to hide their failure,” he said.

Nadda said that the people of Himachal are seeing through the lies and will give their answer soon. “If Congress can’t run the government, they should leave. Stop the blame game,” he asserted.