Shimla – BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the party’s new state office at Majhthai, on Airport Road, in Shimla. He said the new facility would give fresh energy to the organisation in Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda participated in a 45-minute foundation stone laying ritual and unveiled the plaque at the site. During the inspection, BJP State President Dr Rajiv Bindal briefed him on the proposed building plan. The National President offered guidance on the structure, functional needs and future use of the office complex, stressing that the new office should support organisational work and coordination across the state.

After the ceremonial installation of the Kalash, Nadda interacted with party workers over tea and discussed organisational strengthening and upcoming programmes. He underlined the need for discipline, coordination and grassroots outreach to take the party’s agenda forward.

The event was attended by BJP State In-charge Shrikant Sharma, Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, besides a large number of party workers.

Party leaders said the foundation stone laying marked the beginning of a new phase for the Himachal BJP, with the proposed state office expected to serve as a central hub for organisational activities in the coming years.