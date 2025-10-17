Shimla — Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday urged young people to channelise their creativity and energy toward nation-building rather than conflicts, saying that India’s future as a developed nation depends on its youth. He was addressing students after inaugurating the Model United Nations and Youth Parliament session at Himachal Pradesh University.

The event was organised under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh University. The Governor said such events provide a dynamic platform for young minds to discuss ideas, understand global challenges, and contribute meaningfully toward shaping the vision of a developed India by 2047.

He praised the enthusiasm of the participating students for engaging in debates on national and international issues while remaining deeply connected to their cultural roots. “This cultural awareness is the soul of our democracy,” he said, appreciating how young people from Himachal Pradesh uphold traditions even as they embrace modern perspectives.

Sharing his experiences from Kullu Dussehra and other regional festivals, Shukla said he was impressed by the devotion and respect displayed by the younger generation. “In Kullu Dussehra, the young devotees pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath with immense reverence, reflecting their unwavering respect for our cultural heritage,” he remarked. He added that this spirit and commitment among youth would help India reclaim its stature as a Vishvaguru in the world.

Emphasizing that the youth are both the present and the future of the nation, the Governor urged them to embody Himachal’s simplicity, honesty, and humanity. “Channel your energy for nation-building, not conflicts,” he appealed.

Shukla highlighted that the real strength of democracy lies in diversity of thought and reminded the young participants that “rights come with responsibilities.” He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Sankalp, saying it resonates with the goals of the Viksit Bharat@2047 campaign and serves as a roadmap for building a progressive and self-reliant India.

He called upon the youth to contribute through their ideas, ideals, and actions, asserting that their active participation would be crucial in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.