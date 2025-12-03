Himachal Pradesh University students will no longer have to stand in queues or make repeated visits to departments for marksheets and certificates, as the university has uploaded academic documents from 2021 to 2024 on the DigiLocker NAD portal. Acting on directions from the Ministry of Education, HPU has shifted these documents online to ensure that students can access them easily from anywhere.

The university said that around 1.10 lakh students across the main campus, regional centres and affiliated colleges will directly benefit. Until now, students have often struggled with missing documents, delays in issuing duplicates, and the inconvenience of manual verification. With DigiLocker now hosting all records, students will have a single online platform where their marksheets and certificates remain permanently accessible.

HPU has also confirmed that datesheets and other academic records will be uploaded in the next phase. This will help students obtain exam-related information without visiting university offices and make the entire process more convenient.

Under the National Education Policy, students are required to create an Apaar ID, which will act as a unique academic identifier. All educational documents will be linked to this ID. The university has asked students to generate their Apaar ID at the earliest. The process involves logging in with an Aadhaar number, confirming identity through an OTP sent to the mobile phone, after which the Apaar ID is automatically created.

HPU officials said that the transition to DigiLocker will reduce paperwork, prevent the loss of documents and simplify verification for both students and institutions, marking a major step towards digital academic services.