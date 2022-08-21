Shimla: In a major setback to Congress right before the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned as Chairman of the Himachal Congress Steering Committee.

Sharma was appointed as the Chairman of the Steering Committee on April 26, earlier this year.

Sharma has stated that not being informed or invited to the key election strategy meetings in the state was the reason behind his resignation. He has claimed that he was being ignored by the party.

I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong congressman and remain firm on my convictions. 1/2 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) August 21, 2022

In a letter written to All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Sonia Gandhi, Anand stated that on June 20, meetings of senior leaders including President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), Leader of Congress Legislative Party Chairman Campaign Committee and those of other committees were held for the preparations of upcoming elections.

He further wrote that on August 7 and 8, in charge and central AICC observers visited Shimla and meetings of a core group, senior leaders and HPCC General house were convened.

Sharma has claimed that he was neither informed nor invited to these meetings and not even in the general house.

In a tweet, Sharma stated that “Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice.”

Though, he has made it clear that he will continue to campaign for the party.

Sharma is one of the prominent leaders of the Congress Party. He has served as Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha from June 8, 2014, till April 2, 2022.