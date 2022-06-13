Nahan: Three including two brothers have been killed while one sustained injuries after a vehicle (HP 13 3102) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in the Sirmour district. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (46), resident of Deedag village in Rajgarh Tehsil, Sirmour, Kamal Raj (55) and Sudershan (52), both residents of Bhutli Manal village in Sangrah Tehsil, Sirmour. The injured has been identified as Om Prakash (45).

According to reports, they were returning to their home after attending a marriage ceremony.

The accident took place on Sunday night on Bhutli Manal-Bogdhar link road after Om Prakash, who was driving the vehicle lost control and it plunged into a deep gorge.

The accident was witnessed by local residents who immediately informed the police.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued the injured with the assistance of local residents.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Rajgarh but all three of them succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital. Postmortem of the deceased will be conducted today after which their bodies will be handed over to their relatives.

Om Prakash was referred to Zonal Hospital, Solan for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmour Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.