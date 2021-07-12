Dharamshala: A cloudburst occurred in Dharamshala on Monday resulting in a flash flood causing huge damages to the properties.

The cloudburst occurred on Monday morning at the popular tourist attraction Bhagsunag in Dharamshala. The town has been receiving heavy rainfall since last night.

The flash flood was so strong that many vehicles were washed away in it. However, no loss of life has been reported. The video of the flash flood is also getting viral on social media.

Himachal Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is going to continue till July 17. State’s Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for today.

State’s Meteorological Department Director Manmohan Singh said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated areas of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Kangra, Una, Chamba, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur.